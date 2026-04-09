'Bench Bunny' overpopulation causes property damage and ongoing frustration for Boise Bench residents

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Feral rabbits are causing chaos and property damage for residents living on the Boise Bench.

Data from the Idaho Humane Society shows a heat map of stray rabbit intake from 2018 through March 2026. The highest concentration is on the Boise Bench.

Idaho Humane Society

"They ate my shrub," Melody Haile, a Boise Bench neighbor, said. "It's a problem. I don't know what can be done.”

What started as pet rabbits released into the area has turned into an overpopulation issue, as the animals breed quickly. Neighbors say they have been dealing with the frustrations for years.

"They're really, really taking over now," added Haile.

Haile has lived in her Boise Bench neighborhood for over 16 years. She said the rabbits started burrowing underneath her house and right next to the foundation more than six years ago, leaving behind large holes.

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"Now, we routinely walk the house and make sure they're not digging at the house," Haile said.

The damage has spread to her front yard, where bunnies have been digging under a tree. Just the other day, when Haile walked outside to scare the bunnies away, they started tackling each other and chewing on her macrame chair.

"It's been a little bit frustrating. I don't know how to make it stop. Probably going to put the chair away or throw it away," Haile said.

Kristine Schellhaas with the Humane Society said spring weather and the Easter holiday could lead to even more rabbits.

"They are really great gifts when in chocolate form, so not necessarily an animal you want to get. We do see an uptick of rabbit surrenders," Schellhaas said.

Haile said she has already tried using repellent to keep the rabbits away.

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"I've sprinkled it in the areas where they were actively digging. I've kind of tried to create a perimeter. It's extremely costly to keep buying that and just putting it down every time the grass gets wet," Haile said.

Schellhaas said the best thing neighbors can do is focus on long-term deterrents to keep the rabbits out of their yards.

"There are sprinklers that can go off automatically, you can build a little fence up,” Schellhaas said. “Even if you have an HOA that doesn’t allow you to have a specific fence. Those wire ones tend to be decorative and can help to keep the rabbits out.”

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Haile said she also hopes her neighbors stop feeding the rabbits.

"Let nature take its course— if you truly want to be kind. Don't promote the breeding of the rabbits. It's making the problem worse," Haile said.

Instead of letting a pet rabbit loose, the Humane Society asks people to responsibly surrender their pets at the shelter or reconsider whether they are ready to house a rabbit before making the long-term commitment.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.