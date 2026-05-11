Intake surge prompts Idaho Humane Society to stop accepting free-roaming rabbits

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society announced on Monday that it will stop accepting free-roaming rabbits starting May 12 because of what it calls an unsustainable rise in rabbit intake across the Treasure Valley.

The organization said it will continue accepting owner-surrendered pet rabbits through its managed intake program, but the number of free-roaming rabbits entering its care has outpaced the shelter’s ability to humanely house and adopt them out.

Idaho Humane Society

According to the Humane Society, free-roaming rabbit intake is up 68% compared to the same period last year. Earlier this year, the shelter limited intake to three rabbits per person per week before reducing it to one rabbit per person per week, but officials said intake numbers continued to climb.

IHS added that free-roaming rabbit populations are now established throughout the Treasure Valley, similar to other communities across the United States and Canada, where formerly domestic rabbits have adapted to urban environments.

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More information regarding rabbit intake is available on the IHS’s website.

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