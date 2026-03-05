Rodents of Unusual Size Act advances to House after 28-3 Senate vote

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley is facing a growing rat problem despite the number of stray and feral cats in the area.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would declare Norway Rats a public health and safety nuisance. Senate Bill 1271, otherwise known as the "Rodents of Unusual Size Act," would direct the state Department of Agriculture to identify the scope of the problem and coordinate with local stakeholders to develop a plan.

The bill was amended to address concerns about costs and a possible burden on local cities and counties. Some lawmakers say they are still not sure the issue requires government involvement, pointing to local businesses already working on the problem.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Tammy Nichols (R - District 10) explained the changes to the bill, saying, "The amended version narrows authority, removes summary abatement language, strengthens legislative oversight, and clearly protects cities and counties from mandatory participation or spending."

"So instead of storming the castle straight to enforcement, the bill requires the Department of Agriculture to first determine the scope of the issue, coordinate with the cities and counties and other stakeholders, and develop a plan." - Rep. Tammy Nichols

She went on to explain that coordination prevented the spread of Norway Rats in places like Calgary, Alberta, adding that rats pose a threat to housing, irrigation systems, and agricultural infrastructure.

Sen. Todd Lakey (R - District 23) voiced his support for the bill following Rep. Nichols' testimony. Sen. Josh Kohl (R - District 25) expressed concerns that the bill would be an act of state government overreach.

The bill ultimately passed the Senate 28 to 3 and now goes to the House.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.