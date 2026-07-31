'It needs to be dealt with': Boise Bench neighbors push local leaders to act on Treasure Valley rat problem

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Yard signs are starting to pop up across the Boise Bench as neighbors push local leaders to take action on what they say is a growing rat problem in the Treasure Valley.

The signs — reading "While you debate, we populate" — were created by State Representative John Gannon after two rat-related bills failed during this year's legislative session.

WATCH: Why Boise Bench neighbors want leaders to act on Treasure Valley rat problem

Boise Bench neighbors push local leaders to act on Treasure Valley rat problem

"I don't think we can wait for the legislature because rats reproduce every other month," Gannon said.

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Residents said they have spotted rats in their neighborhoods and want leaders to do more. One of those signs sits in John Ward's front yard. He said the problem shouldn't fall solely on homeowners.

"We looked out, and there were like 5 rats outside just eating right by the bird feeder," Ward said.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recently said rats in the Treasure Valley are concerning because they can carry and spread diseases to people.

Ward says his own encounters with rats have been alarming.

"One night while I was cleaning out my irrigation screen. I reached down and there was a dead rat in there and I grabbed it with my hand," Ward said.

Ward now pays yearly for professional pest control — a cost he says is adding up.

"That cost me over around $3000," Ward said.

Other neighbors said they are also paying the price through property damage.

"The rats will actually get into your car. They like wiring harnesses to eat for whatever reason," Gannon said.

Even though Ward has gotten the rats around his own home under control, he said the problem doesn't stop at his property line.

"If I take care of it, they're going to go over to my neighbor's house, and I need them to be aware, hey, there's a problem here," Ward said.

Gannon says that's why he believes public property also needs more attention.

"We have many public properties throughout every neighborhood in the Treasure Valley, and those public properties are places where the rats can breed," Gannon said.

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