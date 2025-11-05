Bosie mom navigates SNAP benefit cuts as nonprofits step up for low-income families

BOISE, Idaho — “It’s just pretty scary not to know if you’re going to be able to take care of your kids,” said Natalie Essman, a single mom of four from Boise.

Thousands of Idaho families are feeling the strain as cuts to SNAP benefits and the ongoing government shutdown leave many unsure how they’ll put food on the table.

WATCH | Boise mom shares experience as SNAP benefits lapse

Local families worry about meals amid SNAP funding lapse

Essman works part-time, and is a full-time parent. She says the federal assistance covered nearly all her grocery expenses, and losing that support has been devastating.

“Not even for myself, I wouldn’t mind if I went without food for the day, but I mind if my kids do.”

Essman said rising costs of rent and other bills have made it even harder to stretch her paycheck.

“All of the bills have gone up, and all of a sudden we don’t have money for food,” she said.

With the pause in benefits, Essman says she’ll look to local food banks and support from friends and family – including help from her children’s daycare.

One of those community resources is Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers, a Boise nonprofit that offers affordable childcare and runs on-site food pantries at each of its five locations.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in our food pantry needs,” said Executive Director Lori Fascilla. “A lot more people are asking for and needing resources, and food, and we’re here to help.”

The organization partners with the Idaho Food Bank for shelf stable items and City of Good to provide fresh produce during warmer months.

“The typical SNAP benefit recipient is a parent and children,” Fascilla said. “The next largest group is elderly and then people with disabilities. If we’re not caring for our children and our elders, and people who are disabled, who are we going to care for?”

Giraffe Laugh says they’re currently accepting donations to help meet the growing demand, particularly refrigerated foods like milk and eggs.