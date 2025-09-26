Fragile beginnings to bright futures: NICU 'Wall of Hope' inspires families with stories of strength

BOISE, Idaho — A neonatal intensive care unit is a challenging place for new parents to take their newborns, but a new showcase at Saint Alphonsus in Boise seeks to spark hope in its patients

On Thursday, Saint Alphonsus added four new names and faces to its Wall of Hope, a collage of stories from families whose babies survived being in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

See how the 'Wall of Hope' is inspiring parents with infants in the NICU

Fragile Beginnings to Bright Futures: Wall of Hope Inspires Families with Stories of Survival and Strength

The then and now style photo gallery highlights the healthy kids who began life as NICU babies.

RELATED | Operation Military Blessings launches new initiative for families struggling to afford baby supplies

The wall was established in partnership with the March of Dimes, a non-profit that supports NICUs across the country and wants the message of hope to spread to hospitals everywhere.

“It provides that hope, that empathy, and that compassion to be able to have just a little spark to know things are going to be okay,” said Lizzie Glafke, NICU nurse at Saint Alphonsus.

Lacy Salgado, whose son Rocky joined the wall, hopes that the display can give peace and courage to any families facing a challenging moment.

“Being able to see that picture on the wall and being able to know that we're potentially helping other families and know that there's life on the other side, right, I think that's a big thing,” said Salgado.

Support the 'Wall of Hope': March of Dimes