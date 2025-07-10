Operation Military Blessings launches new initiative for families struggling to afford baby supplies

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Operation Military Blessings has partnered with the Ahlquist Group to launch "Operation Babies, Bottles and Diapers," providing military families in the Treasure Valley with essential baby supplies.

Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne, despite undergoing cancer treatment, attended the announcement of this important community initiative.

Hear what Kempthorne has to say about the new initiative:

Operation Military Blessings: Babies, Bottles and Diapers

"When we walk by these magnificent men and woman in their uniforms, we often say thank you for serving. Here's an opportunity for us to serve them," Kempthorne said.

The program aims to address a critical need among junior military families. According to Operation Military Blessings, 1 out of 8 junior grade military families rely on food stamps to make ends meet.

Tommy Ahlquist of Ahlquist Development has partnered with Operation Military Blessings to create this local solution to a nationwide problem.

"Here's a chance to not only say thanks for your service but to do something for these families, these younger families that need this desperately," Ahlquist said. "For crying out loud, they're serving our country, it's the least we can do."

When asked why the government is providing such support for military families, Kempthorne addressed the issue directly.

"It's a valid question, but until it is corrected by the government through resolutions, finding the funds, somebody needs to step forward," Kempthorne said. "In this case, it's Operation Military Blessings."

Meridian residents can help by donating baby supplies, diapers, wipes, formula, and clothing at the Ahlquist building next to Top Golf in Meridian. Donations can also be made through the Operation Military Blessings website.