BOISE, Idaho — The historic Boise Depot has been looking over downtown Boise for 99 years, and Boise Parks and Recreation are holding an open house to celebrate.

The event will feature a classic car show, model trains displays, face painting, free tours of the location, and more to enjoy.

The Boise Depot open house will start at 11 am on Sunday, April 14, and end around 5 pm. The event is open to all ages and is completely free to attend.

