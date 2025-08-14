BOISE BENCH, Idaho — It may look like a quiet intersection now, but during morning drop-off at Mountain View Elementary, it’s anything but— cars passing, kids crossing, and bikes rolling through.

Right in the middle of it all, a crew of sixth graders steps in to guide their classmates safely across the street.

WATCH: A crew of sixth graders work as crossing guards

Boise’s Mountain View Elementary 6th graders take on crossing guard duties

“This is the safety patrol,” said Toni Islas, a paraprofessional with the Boise School District. “We teach the kids how to be safe outside to allow our younger kids to cross the street safely.”

Only sixth graders take on the job each year, passing down their training to the next class. Islas said her own experience as a crossing guard gives her extra perspective on the role.

“I was the crossing guard for McKinney and Ustick. There's a lot of cars that just fly through that. And that was actually pretty hard just because a lot of cars don't care and they don't stop, even if you're wearing the bright orange vest and holding that big stop sign,” Islas explained. “So, you teach [the kids] how to stop for [cars]. You have to be clear in what you're saying, so you'll say ‘clear’ to make sure that there's no cars coming.”

For sixth grader Esme Sanchez, it’s only her second day on the job.

“I wanted to do it because it seemed fun and also like just helping other people so they don't get hurt or anything,” Sanchez said.

The students arrive early each morning to keep their classmates safe— and they take the responsibility seriously.

“They taught us how to hold the flag, and if somebody crosses when we're not out, we can fill out a slip for them to get talked to so they don't do it again,” Sanchez said.

The Boise School District says it's still on the hunt for more adult crossing guards in the city. The job offers a few hours a day, flexible shifts, and a chance to be a friendly face helping kids get to and from school safely. District officials say it’s perfect for retirees, stay-at-home parents, or anyone who wants to give back.

“We want them safe here, but we also want them to be able to be safe going home,” Islas said.

While the district continues searching for more crossing guards, these sixth graders say they’ll keep doing their part.