Boise’s Mountain View Elementary welcomes students back for new school year

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — It was the first day back for students at Boise’s Mountain View Elementary, where brand new backpacks, big smiles, and a few first-day jitters filled the halls Tuesday morning.

The school joined others across the Boise School District in launching the 2025-26 school year.

“Everybody get in line!” second grade teacher Christopher Purdy called out to his students as the day got underway.

At Mountain View, the energy was high as students reconnected with friends, met new teachers, and started fresh for the year ahead.

“The first day of school is palpable, for sure,” Purdy said. “It is something that we look forward to as the summer nears, getting our rooms ready, getting all of our environment ready for all the new kids. And then the first day, actually seeing those kids and seeing their smiling faces… it’s an exciting adventure that we’re ready to take on.”

At drop-off, excitement mixed with a few nerves. Sixth grader Trillian Curtis-Schaeffer said she was ready to take on a new challenge.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking, but I’m really excited,” she said. “My favorite part of going to Mountain View is probably just making all my friends. I’m really excited to learn more about math. I’m not the best at it, but I just want to learn more.”

Second grader Rory Brown also had math at the top of his list this year.

“Because I want to do big equations. It’s fun because my sister is here too now. I’m just happy that I’m here,” Brown said.

Teachers said their goal is to channel that day-one enthusiasm into learning and growth all year long.

