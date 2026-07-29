Boise updates its historic preservation plan for the first time since 1979

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise is updating its historic preservation plan for the first time since 1979, and city leaders are asking residents to help shape how the city protects its history as it continues to grow.

The city held a community open house this week to gather public input on the update, which is partially funded by a grant from the National Park Service.

WATCH: Boise seeks public input on historic preservation plan update

Boise seeks public input on historic preservation plan update

"We forget where we come from," one Boise neighbor said.

After living in different parts of Boise for nearly 50 years, the neighbor wants to help shape how the city protects its history.

"You know personally how important culture is, and we don't want to lose that, not by shutting others out, but by saying this is what's already here and why it's important. How do we add to it in a way that's healthy?" she said.

RELATED | Boise Bench icon Betty the Washerwoman could become official historic landmark

Jesi Lile, a planning manager with the city of Boise, said the existing plan was long overdue for a refresh.

"The historic preservation plan was almost historic itself," Lile said.

Lile said Boise has changed dramatically over the last four decades, and the city wants the plan to reflect that growth.

"We kind of have done all the work that was provided in that plan and so we're ready to move forward and continue to preserve Boise history," Lile said.

The updated plan centers on four main goals: city planning, stewardship, incentives and community outreach. It also encourages sustainability by reusing existing buildings rather than demolishing them.

"I like that it's giving us tools so that we can develop historic districts ourselves. I also like that there will be incentives woven into that," the longtime resident said.

The city is holding one more open house at the Boise Depot tonight at 6 p.m. for residents who want to share their thoughts in person.

If you'd like to share you're input, you can submit your feedback at the bottom of the City of Boise's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.