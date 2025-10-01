Boise Bench icon Betty the Washerwoman could become official historic landmark

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A beloved Boise Bench attraction could soon receive official recognition as the city's Historic Preservation Commission considers declaring Betty the Washerwoman a historic landmark.

The animatronic figure has been bent over her washing bucket above Vista Avenue for decades, drawing visitors and serving as a neighborhood icon through changing seasons, multiple business ownerships, and even a pandemic.

Now standing outside Americana Pizza, Betty continues to attract people to the Boise Bench area.

"It's what's made Vista popular and everybody loves her," Ruth Telleria said.

For many locals, Betty represents childhood memories and family connections that span generations. Telleria's relationship with the landmark is particularly personal.

"I was told my dad helped design her. My dad passed away when I was three [or] four years old. This is the only thing I have, so every time I see her, I think of him," Telleria said.

She has shared those memories with her own children, creating a multi-generational bond with the neighborhood icon.

"It's just something to realize that we have family history here, other than 'I grew up here.' We'll be like, 'Ah! I'm part of this in a way,'" said Heather Ragsdale, Telleria’s daughter.

If the Historic Preservation Commission approves landmark status, even Betty's current owners would need commission approval before making any changes or removing the figure.

This protection would ensure the animatronic statue remains part of the community landscape in perpetuity.

Laura Rader, who has watched Betty throughout her life, appreciates the continuity the figure provides.

"It's always been a fun thing to see as a little one and to come back and she's still here," Rader said.

Residents particularly enjoy Betty's seasonal transformations, with different outfits and decorations marking holidays throughout the year.

"I like when they dress her up for holidays, you know, red for Christmas," Telleria said.

"I like the Halloween ones, they change them every year for Halloween, and it's something different every year," Ragsdale said.

"I really like the washerwoman, I'm kind of old-fashioned," Rader said.

Beyond nostalgia, locals recognize Betty's economic impact on the area.

"For the Boise Bench, she brings people here, people want to see her, and then they get to see the businesses that are here as well," Telleria said.

The prospect of landmark protection brings hope to residents who want to ensure Betty remains part of their community's future.

"I would be tickled to death if she was [a landmark], then I'll know she'll always be here," Telleria said.

"I really hope that she can become a landmark so that she's protected," Rader said.

A public hearing on Betty's landmark status is scheduled for October 27 at Boise City Hall.

