Boise Bench road project stalls as ACHD terminates contractor, pushing completion to next summer

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Construction on Liberty Street between Douglas and Denton streets was supposed to wrap up this month. But now, ACHD is terminating its contract with the company behind the project, pushing completion into next summer.

WATCH: Why the Liberty Street project is delayed



ACHD drops Liberty Street contractor, delaying Boise Bench road project

Crews plan to repave Liberty Street and reopen it to two-way traffic before winter, but that pavement is only temporary.

"The most important part of the road is the material underneath it, the gravels, and they haven't replaced the gravels yet," said Matthew Gibbs, a project inspector with ACHD.

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Gibbs explains that gravel is what supports the weight of vehicles. So crews will have to tear up the temporary pavement next year, replace the gravel underneath and finish the road for good.

"We've just been shocked to see that it's not anywhere near done, like the whole half of the road is just like missing, pretty much," said Sarah Dubois, a Boise Bench neighbor.

ACHD has made progress on the east side of Liberty Street, including part of a new multi-use pathway. So crews won't be starting from scratch next year.

But Dubois, who lives just off Liberty Street, said the ongoing construction is bringing more traffic through her side street.

"Just today there was a truck that just flew past through here going way too fast and my nephew is right here. They're just trying to cut through because that main road is just not usable that's been really frustrating," Dubois said.

The project started in November of last year, with plans to improve the road, add sidewalks and build a 10-foot-wide pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians.

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ACHD is now working to bring in a new contractor, and while there's no exact date for when work will resume, Gibbs said they're trying to limit any additional costs to taxpayers.

"I'm just over it at this point," Dubois said.

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ACHD said it's working to coordinate the remaining work in the summer with upcoming construction on Allumbaugh Street.

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