ACHD creates temporary walkway on Latah Street to keep Jefferson Elementary students safe

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A temporary walkway is taking shape along Latah Street just in time for students to head back to Jefferson Elementary School in Boise.

Construction on a new mixed-use development project removed part of the sidewalk along the route many students use to walk or bike to school. The Ada County Highway District is closing the northbound bike lane and converting it into a temporary, protected walkway so students can stay on the same side of the street without having to cross Latah Street and cross back to get around the construction zone.

WATCH: A look at the temporary safety improvements along Latah street

New road safety changes in place as Jefferson Elementary starts school year

Boise Bench parent Gwen Chapman said the area was already a challenge before construction began. Her fourth-grade son walks or bikes to school nearly every day.

"I mean it's been a problem for a while with new business there. We see parking cluttered, jaywalking, noncompliance to the crosswalk," Chapman said.

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Christy Little, Development Services Manager with ACHD, said the original sidewalk had to close while developers make improvements along the property.

"They're actually going to rebuild the sidewalk, make it wider," Little said.

Chapman said the extra crossings the construction would have required were a safety concern.

"Kids are unpredictable in crosswalks," Chapman said.

The protected walkway will remain in place outside of school hours as well. Little said that matters for more than just Jefferson Elementary students.

"We know this will always be here. The safety measures in place for non-school hours, it's also safety for the South Junior high students who will be going to school when it's dark outside," Little said.

The change does come with a trade-off. With the northbound bike lane converted to a pedestrian walkway, cyclists will need to merge with traffic. Chapman, who also bikes the route, said that means everyone on the road needs to stay alert.

"Bikers just should be aware when they have to merge and share the road, and drivers should expect that to share the road near this intersection," Chapman said.

ACHD is also temporarily lowering the speed limit in the area to 20 miles per hour. The changes are expected to be in place for the next 18 months or until the nearby construction project is complete.

"There's a lot happening here in this tight little space and we just want it to be safe for all users," Little said.

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For parents whose children make the trip on their own, Chapman recommends walking the route with them first.

"I think it's a good idea to walk it a few times with them just to kind of see how it works and point out safety issues to your kids," Chapman said.

As students head back to class across the Treasure Valley, ACHD is reminding drivers to slow down and watch for children near schools.

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