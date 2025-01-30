Americana Pizza's second location keeps Betty the Washerwoman on the Boise Bench

BOISE, Idaho — Betty the Washer is here to stay on the Boise Bench but there are some new owners of the famous store decoration.

Now, when you see Betty washing her clothes atop 1504 S. Vista Avenue, you'll know that you're at the soon-to-be second location of Americana Pizza.

"I think we can [open] on Monday," says Americana Pizza co-owner and operator, Brennan Conroy. "There’s just the last couple feet before the finish line [and] tiny things come up.”

Americana Pizza has been open since 2018 and the original location is situated right next to Rhodes Skatepark. Known for their New York-style pizza, the owners are now excited to be sharing a slice with residents of the Boise Bench.

Conroy says, “That building is like perfect, and it's already zoned for a takeout [restaurant]. And it's got the washerwoman on it too— so we saw that [the location] was available, and we just jumped at it.”

The store is bare bones right now, but soon the smell of fresh pizza will be oozing out of the doors, not for indoor dining, but for to-go and delivery orders only.

"It's just easier— it's not that much of a risk [compared to] a bigger restaurant with a wait staff,” says Conroy.

While customers grab and go at the new store, they'll notice a new look Betty in a brand new ninja turtle costume.

"It's kind of the nature of the washerwoman to dress her up,” says Conroy. “So we're going to take the ninja turtle down after we open and put her back in a dress, but we might dress her [back] up on Christmas. I think it'll be fun.”

Owners Brennan Conroy and Max Lillie say they plan to open up their 1504 S Vista Ave location on Monday. If Monday, February 3rd doesn't work out, they guarantee they’ll be open the following week.