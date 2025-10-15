BOISE, Idaho — Upgrades to vendors and concessions at the Boise Airport are now more than halfway complete, with the brand new Capital City Public Market opening to customers for the first time Wednesday — with a focus on local Boise businesses.

From candles and chocolates to cups and clothing, Boise businesses are now front and center at the fast-growing airport.

"We are just really wanting to emphasize the local aspect now at the Boise airport with our concessions upgrades," Jennifer Kronberg with the Boise Airport said.

Check out some of the local businesses featured at the new Capital City Public Market

An inside look at the brand new Capital City Public Market at the Boise Airport

Long distance travelers can now support small Boise-based businesses by browsing and buying items at the Capital City Public Market storefront.

"We love to be able to expose our small local businesses to the people that we see at the Boise Airport," said Kronberg.

Kronbergs says BOI saw almost 5 million passengers last year and this new shopping experience combines airport staples with hyper local vendors.

"They'll have those practical items that are a grab and go that they need for their trip but they can also visit these local options that wouldn't be able to support a standalone store here at the airport," Kronberg said.

Travelers like Amber Stone were eager to enter the new store as it opened Wednesday.

"There was a former shop here that I used to come to every time, and I've been flying back-and-forth to Boise for 10+ years," Stone said.

She says souvenirs are a must on her yearly trip to Boise, and she loves supporting local whenever possible.

"I come from a very small town and everybody there is doing small businesses and I think it's important to support those businesses because they don't have the clientele and flow coming through that the big businesses do, so this is cool to see," Stone said.

A trio of new food offerings also opened this week featuring Blue Sky Bagels, Pizza Hut and The Protein Bar and Kitchen.

A combination store of Boise's Waffle Me Up and The Stil is also front and center in the terminal.

"It makes me want to come in early and shop around before my flight," Stone said.

Up next is the newly renovated Bardenay restaurant which aims to be open by Thanksgiving along with Flying M Coffee.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.