Wapiti and Bulltrout fires reach over 1900 acres

IDAHO BACKROADS — The Wapiti and Bulltrout fires are both burning over 1900 acres just southeast of Boise. The Bulltrout fire is just under 270 acres with 74% containment, while the Wapiti fire is 1700 acres with 0% containment. Both fires started on July 24th 2024 due to a lightning storm. A suppression strategy is being implemented to combat these fires.

The top priority is keeping firefighters and the public safe while protecting important assets. Resources are ready for quick response, and aircraft will be available to assist ground crews with any new fires.

Wapiti Fire: Firefighting crews are using the best tactics for the fuel and terrain to protect private property. The fire is most active in the late afternoon and evening due to changing wind directions. Crews will keep working on firing operations and other strategies today to protect nearby assets and ensure safety for both firefighters and the public.

Bulltrout Fire: The Bulltrout Fire is currently in patrol status. Firefighters are still mopping up and fixing any damage caused by suppression efforts.

The Boise and Sawtooth National Forests have closed roads, trails, and land around the Wapiti Fire to ensure public safety and aid fire suppression. This closure includes several National Forest roads, like NFS Grandjean Road #524 and the Warm Springs Air Strip.