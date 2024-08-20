Nellie Fire triggers 'GO' evacuation order in Boise County

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is issuing a Level 3 'GO' evacuation for the Danskin Area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, everyone on the north side of the Payette River needs to evacuate immediately as the fire is quickly spreading south.

Firefighters and law enforcement will be attempting to go door to door to notify individuals and residents.

The Nellie Fire has burned 19,517 acres so far and is part of the Middle Fork Complex of fires including the Wapiti, and Bull Trout Fires.