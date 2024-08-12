Community meeting for Middle Fork Complex, Wapiti and Bulltrout fires provides residents with updates

CROUCH, Idaho — On Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service hosted a meeting at Crouch Community Hall to provide updates on multiple wildfires sparked by recent lightning strikes.



The Bulltrout, Wapiti, and Middle Fork Complex Fires are all located in steep, rugged terrain, with firefighting efforts focused on protecting nearby structures.

Local officials, like Garden Valley Fire Chief Paul Cleveland, are urging residents to stay calm and follow safety guidelines as teams work to contain the fires.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Community members are gathering to receive updates on the Middle Fork Complex, Bull Trout, and Wapiti Fires — all started by lightning strikes on different dates.

The Bulltrout Fire, sparked by lightning on July 24, is burning in steep terrain 35 miles northeast of Lowman, Idaho, near Highway 21. It has prompted road closures but no evacuations.

The Wapiti Fire, started by lightning on July 24, near Grandjean, Idaho, is burning in steep, difficult-to-access terrain. Firefighters are working to protect structures in the Summer Homes area.

The Middle Fork Complex, ignited by lightning on August 5 to 6, consists of the Bulldog, Nellie, and Anderson Fires, burning in rugged terrain 9 miles east of Garden Valley.

Paul Cleveland, Chief of the Garden Valley Fire Department, says they are working to make their community feel safe.

"From a historical standpoint, a lot of people here in Garden Valley have not had to deal with Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions, so this one kind of hit home. It’s been an educational thing for the community, so what we’ve been trying to tell people is, you know, remain calm, follow the information we’re giving you, and pre-plan," says Cleveland.

Teams are working in cooperation with local fire managers, interagency partners, and community officials to apply resources and protect the community.