Wapiti Fire growth causes Highway 21 closure, here's what you need to know

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Wapiti Fire has continued to spread and has burned nearly 10,000 acres southwest of Grandjean, Idaho. Now, the fire is prompting highway closures in the area.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office has announced that Highway 21 is closed from Warm Springs Airstrip (milepost 92) to the Custer/Boise County Line (milepost 107) due to the wildfire.

The highway is a main artery for travel to all areas east of Stanley, so drivers in the area should take note of the closure and plan accordingly!