Boise Police reminds residents of safety around irrigation canals after death of 5-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — After the tragic death of 5-year-old Matthew Glynn, we're reminded of the important conversation of canal safety. Boise Police emphasize that Matthew's passing was an accident.

RELATED | Boise Police locate body of missing 5-year-old boy after overnight search

Boise Fire Department's information on water safety.

RELATED | Missing Boise boy's body found in a canal not far from where he disappeared

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's something we all deal with here in the Treasure Valley every summer - canal safety - and the dangers surrounding them. I'm your neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke and with the recent tragic passing of a 5-year-old Boise boy, we're reminded about the ever important conversation of safety around irrigation canals.

Irrigation canals are no place of play, “Those waterways are not playgrounds or recreational. Obviously, that wasn’t the case in this [Matthew’s] situation,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

With close to 500 miles of canals from Lake Lowell to Lucky Peak, Boise Police emphasized the need for safety around these waterways, after finding Matthew Glynn's body Tuesday afternoon.

“Sadly this is not the first time we have lost a life in the valley here related to water and unfortunately won’t be the last. We strongly encourage people to be aware,” said Winegar.

While there are no signs of foul play with Matthew’s death, police remind residents to stay vigilant around the cold, fast moving canals.

“A general reminder to please be careful they are not a place to play, always be cautious and watch small children. Again, not to indicate that it was anything other than a tragic accident,”said Winegar.

Social media posts say Matthew's mother is asking people to wear blue in his memory. While friends of the family are working to organize donations to assist them during this tragic time.