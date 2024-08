ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 5-year-old boy has gone missing around 5:45 p.m. today. The boy's name is Mathew and he is non verbal. He is wearing gray Batman pajamas and he walked away from his home near State St. and Alamosa.

We will update this story as new information comes.

If you have any information on this child's whereabouts please contact Ada County Dispatch 208-377-6790

