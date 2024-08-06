Missing Boise boy's body found in a canal not far from where he disappeared

BOISE, Idaho — The body of five-year-old Matthew Glynn, a boy from Boise who was reported missing on August 5 at around 5:45 pm, has been found. Search and Rescue crews found the boy's body in a nearby canal on August 6 just hours after a media briefing where they discussed Matthew's situation.

RELATED | Boise Police locate body of missing 5-year-old boy after overnight search



Missing Boise boy's body was found in a canal just a half-mile from where he was last seen.

Five year old Matthew Glynn went missing Monday evening during his 5th birthday party.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar emphasized the dangers of canals at a press conference following the discovery of the body.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

“Members of the search crew have found Matthews body, we believe it to be Matthew, there will be confirmations to be made and notifications to be made to the immediate family but sadly Matthew was found in a canal about a half mile north of us in this area. Those are the words of Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

I asked Chief Winegar how’s the family doing? “We do have personal with her with the family our victim witness coordinators have been here in contact with her throughout this ordeal and in contact with her during this ordeal but there in contact and helping through the process obviously everyone involved is distraught.”

Aly Robertson When a mother from Kuna first heard about the news, she and some friends came her last night to look for Matthew and told me she stayed out her until 3:00 in the morning.“How important is to volunteer and be a good neighbor? I think not matter who you’re or what you believe in the things is we’re all here to love each and support each it really takes a village it really takes a village.”

As far how it happened Chief Winegar says this appears to be a tragic accident. “At this point it does not have indication of foul play any indication there was anything other than a tragic accident.”

Matthew, who was nonverbal and autistic, was celebrating his 5th birthday when he disappeared. At a dual press conference with the Boise Fire Department that we brought you live this morning, Chief Winegar said finding Mathew was his department’s top priority. Then at his second press conference just hours later, he announced that Matthew was found.