WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 earlier this month to approve a conditional use permit for a project called Christian Safety Net Academy.

WATCH: West Boise church housing project advances despite neighbor concerns

West Boise church housing project advances despite neighbor concerns

The proposed housing and education campus at Mountain View Church-Brethren would include 20 four-bedroom units, with residents living privately but sharing common spaces and amenities.

Steven Neighbors, the administrative pastor at the church, said each unit would include one older adult living with and mentoring up to three younger residents.

"Here's an opportunity for somebody live by theirselves, lonely to actually come add value and help mentor three other people," Neighbors said.

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The other residents would need a job, take part in education or career training, and complete four hours of community service a week. Rent would be about $650 a month.

The project also requires a rezone. The commission has recommended approval, but that decision still has to go before City Council.

Neighbor Anna Nunez, who opposes the project, said she still doesn't have a clear picture of who could live there.

"It seems like many times... the story has changed throughout this process... He's talked about aged out foster youth. He's talked about people who might be in a re-entry program. He's now apparently talking about BSU students as well...," Nunez said.

That uncertainty has fueled one of the biggest concerns from some neighbors: whether the development could include people on probation or parole, or people on the sex-offender registry. The project does not currently set a limit on how many residents could come from those groups.

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West Bench Neighborhood Association President Jonathan Melby said he wants one included.

"We appreciate what the church is hoping to do with this project… In order to do that safely... I think it's very important that we understand a cap for the people coming out of corrections or registered sex offenders...," Melby said.

But Neighbors said the project is not intended to be transitional housing, and residents would not come directly from prison. He said an applicant with a correctional history would have to be out of the system for at least two years, have a job, and go through additional screening.

"The academy nor the church doesn't want to let anybody dictate who we can share the gospel with, who we think we can help. All we can say is we will be very discerning, keep it safe. We're not going to ruin our ministry," Neighbors said.

He said the campus would also have cameras, lighting, fencing, controlled access and an on-site manager.

After hearing the community's concerns, Neighbors said he's reworking the project's website to more clearly explain who the program would serve.

No council hearing date has been announced.

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