Planning and Zoning defers decision on West Boise church men’s dorm proposal

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Planning and Zoning ultimately voted Tuesday night to defer a decision on a proposed men’s dorm at a West Boise church, saying commissioners did not have enough information to determine whether the project could negatively impact the surrounding neighborhood – despite some support for the concept.

The vote came after a packed Planning and Zoning meeting at Boise City Hall that drew hours of testimony over a proposal from Mountain View Church of the Brethren to build dorm-style housing for men on church property in West Boise – a project Idaho News 6 has been following for more than a year.

Commissioners said the deferral allows the church to return with revisions, rather than denying the application outright and requiring a year-long wait to reapply.

The decision followed hours of public discussion and the review of more than 99 pages of public feedback. The hearing also came after neighbors picketed outside the church over the weekend, urging city leaders to reject the proposal.

The plan from Mountain View Church of the Brethren would allow dormitory-style housing for up to about 100 men. Church leaders stressed the project is not a shelter or a recovery residence, but transitional housing intended to help men who are working, struggling to afford rent, or trying to get ahead. The proposal outlines interviews for prospective residents, shared living space, and educational or job-training opportunities.

“My concern tonight is not philosophical or emotional. It's about how many critical questions remain unanswered,” said Maria Barratt-Riley, a West Boise resident who opposed the project.

Neighbors repeatedly pointed to nearby schools, childcare centers and bus routes, questioning how residents would be screened and supervised.

“It all sounds really great that they're doing such a great job for the people. But it's the location,” said Jackie Davidson, a West Boise resident.

Others raised concerns about the size of the proposed three-story building and potential impacts on surrounding properties.

Supporters told commissioners the project is meant to help men who are working but cannot afford rising rents.

“Right now in our current economic climate, it's become more and more difficult for men like myself to afford an apartment… That's what we're trying to do. We just want to help guys that are trying to make a living get ahead,” said Timothy Terry, a Mountain View church member.

Even commissioners who voiced support for the concept said unanswered questions remain, particularly regarding operations, security and oversight.

“I think with a little bit more organization and transparency, this would be a really remarkable project,” said Planning and Zoning commissioner, Kati Stalling.

