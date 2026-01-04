West Boise residents picket church housing proposal as Planning and Zoning hearing nears

BOISE, Idaho — About a dozen West Boise neighbors gathered in protest Saturday morning, voicing opposition to parts of a Mountain View Church of the Brethren’s proposal to build affordable housing aimed at keeping men facing homelessness off the streets. This, ahead of Monday's public meeting with Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission, which will address the project.

WATCH: Why neighbors feel this housing complex isn't right for their neighborhood

Longtime residents say they support the mission of helping people in need but questions how the project is classified under city code, and what this could mean for neighborhood safety.

Longtime West Bench resident Jonathan Melby says he supports the mission of helping people in need, but questions how the project is classified under city code.

“All of the requirements and the supervision that's involved residing here, [this housing project], is really not an open program. It's supervised housing, something that's more like recovery housing,” Melby said.

As Idaho News 6 reported in 2024, Mountain View Church of the Brethren—located on Cole Road south of Ustick Road—has proposed a dormitory-style housing complex that would house up to 100 men facing homelessness or seeking affordable housing. The proposal could include men who are in recovery or potentially after incarceration.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | West Boise church proposes housing for men facing homelessness

Melby says that distinction matters when it comes to zoning.

“That's a noble mission and a mission that needs to be supported. But what needs to happen here is to make sure that this is properly classified under the city code,” he said.

Church leaders previously told Idaho News 6 they would have cameras, security, and counselors on site. They also say residents would be required to attend a Christian church service—either at their church or another approved by leaders—participate in on-campus life skills programs, and remain substance-free.

READ MORE | West Boise residents raise concerns over proposed housing project

Another longtime neighbor, Kimber Green, helped organize Saturday’s picketing event. She said neighbors feel the church’s plans are misleading and that key questions remain unanswered.

“Not only is the project’s scale a concern to all of us, but there are just key operational details about their plan,” Green said.

Idaho News 6

While City of Boise Planning and Zoning staff recommend the commission approve the project, neighbors are urging the city to take more time before making a final decision.

“There's a lot of energy around this project,” Melby said. “So, the city should take its time, make sure they get the classification correct, [and] make sure this is a proper fit for the area that we're standing in.”

More details about the project and what the church would require of prospective residents can be found here.

The Planning and Zoning public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall on Monday. Idaho News 6 will be there to provide continuing coverage.