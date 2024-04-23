Watch Now
New design selected to replace scorched Castle Hills park

Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 23, 2024
WEST BOISE, Idaho — The city of Boise announced Tuesday morning the public's selection for a new Castle Hills park play set. Two designs were put out for survey last week to replace the previous one destroyed in a fire.

Over 1,500 people contributed to the survey with the winning design getting 56.4% of the vote. Boise is now in the bidding phase of the process. A timeline for construction has not been released.

The new design will bring a swing set, climbing structure, shaded, areas as well as ADA-approved equipment for the community to use.

Boise police say on Feb. 6, the previous set was destroyed by an arson fire. There is still no suspect in custody.

