Residents asked to help pick replacement for burned Castle Hills playground

BOISE, Idaho — On Feb. 6, the playground at Castle Park in Boise burned down in an early morning fire, shocking residents and frequent park-goers in the area. At the time of the fire, officers with the Boise Police suspected arson.

Just two months have passed and no arrests have been made, but Boise Parks and Recreation is taking steps towards replacing the scorched playground, and they want your feedback.

Residents are invited to vote on two design proposals (pictured below) for the new and improved playground at the survey, linked here.

Design option 1 features a rope climbing area and several wheelchair access points to different play areas.

Playground design option 2 offers kids a merry-go-round and an inclusive communication panel for non-verbal children to communicate with their friends or caretakers.

Boise Parks and Recreation says both options will offer state-of-the-art inclusive and accessible play features to make sure anyone can enjoy the replacement playground.