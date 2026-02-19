WEST BOISE, Idaho — It's a story of inspiration, resilience, and faith.

An Idaho Veteran was on death's door when doctors told him he needed a liver transplant. That's when things got interesting.

"The doctor walked in, he said, 'Son, you only have about five or six months to live.' I said, 'I think you're in the wrong room,'" recalled Jason Roman,

Roman needed a liver transplant and fast. The VA in Shreveport, Louisiana, placed him on the donor list.

Months later, Roman received a liver from a 19-year-old girl from Kansas named Jetaya. The girl's family says she died following a fentanyl overdose and that they wanted her story to be shared.

WATCH: Jason Roman explains his near-death experience and how a divine vision let him know he was being protected

Idaho Veteran shares near death experience after transplant operation

Looking back, Jason recalled what it felt like getting out of surgery: "Very painful and just felt like everything collapsed. When I opened my eyes, there was a beautiful angel on my left and a beautiful angel on the right, and at the end of the bed, [it] looked like Jesus Christ standing there with a beautiful halo."

Months later, the donor's family reached out, sending Jason photos of their daughter. He says one image confirmed what he saw that day.

Asked about the photo and his vision, Roman confirmed the connection. "That's who I saw. No doubt about it," said Roman. "[As] soon as I saw the picture, I burst into tears because it was her standing at the end of the bed."

I asked Jetaya's mother, Sharon, how she reacted. "Oh, I was so— oh my gosh— you cannot believe, it was just amazing," said Sharon.

Sharon says Jetaya's choice to join the organ donor registry saved five lives, including Jason's, and touched countless lives. "So it didn't affect just five people, it affected the friends and all of their family."

WATCH: Extended interview with Jason Roman

Idaho Veteran shares near death experience extended interview

Jay Lugo from Envision in Boise, who deals specifically with eye donors, echoed Sharon's thoughts.

"It is extremely important to get on that donor registry," said Lugo. "The impact an individual can make when they say yes to donation and just as importantly, to talk to their families about being a donor— one donor can help up to 70 individuals, they can save up to eight lives through organ transplant."

It's a story some might find hard to believe, but others might say they have heard stories like this before.

Jason Roman confirmed it's simply a matter of faith.

"Jetaya was standing right in front of me, at the moment in time that I was dying," said Jason. "It was a beautiful thing that God, he allowed her to come see me during that time."

ALSO READ | An Emmett woman's legacy lives on through organ donor program