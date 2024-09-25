An Emmett woman's legacy lives on through organ donor program

In August Idaho News 6 reported on a bike accident, along the Boise Greenbelt, that led to the death of an Emmett woman. But like in life, Donna Simpson is still making a difference.

Emmett woman's legacy lives on through the organ donor program

Dave Simpson said his wife was able to have her eyes and corneas donated

Envision Eye Bank said two people received the gift of life because of Donna

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Donna Simpson was out doing what she enjoyed on that tragic day. Enjoying time with friends as they rode their bikes along the Boise Greenbelt. Her husband Dave told us in August. "We don't want Donna's life, that accident to be in vain, we want something good to come of it."

After contacting Boise Parks and Recreation, they had a crew out come out days later to fix a couple of bad bumps on the path and came back again to re-pave the entire section. Dave Simpson then had a very serious discussion with Doctors at the hospital about donating Donna's organs.

"We had donated, we went through the whole process and unfortunately some of her organs were damaged and they weren't allowed, they couldn't use them. So, Donna was able to have her eyes and corneas that were able to be donated so she said someone's going to see because of Donna, yeah they're going to see through different eyes for sure sure."

That's where Jay Lugo from Envision Eye Bank comes in. "They're always going to grieve for their loved one but knowing some good has happened that something positive has happened that their loved one is living on in someone else, keeping that legacy for them and the family as well."

Envison Eye Bank wasn't sure Dave knew the news about Donna's corneas so I called Dave and told him to call Jay Lugo immediately. Dave was thrilled but very emotional when he found out.

Lugo explained, "Her legacy will live on and it will live on through the transplant that took place. Her corneas were transplanted and they were transplanted in Florida and two people have received the gift of life so two separate individuals have received sight and all because someone said yes."

Dave Simpson encourages everybody to put that on your driver's license because it is something that will help people.

You can have it added to your driver's license at the DMV or you can register at Yes Idaho.