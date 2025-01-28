Father of killed 19-Year-Old reflects on his son’s life

BOISE, Idaho — A family is grieving after their 19-year-old son died in a shooting during an attempted robbery in West Boise. The Ada County coroner said Tiger Canoy died of a gunshot wound to the head.

I spoke to his father about how he is dealing with the loss of his son.

“I screamed out loud and collapsed onto my knees and started praying,” said Jacob Canoy.

While Jacob Canoy was sleeping, he received a call from his wife, telling him that their son tiger Canoy, had just been shot.

He added, “When I got there and seen him on that table, that's when I really lost it. I hit the floor and just wept like a child.”

On January 19th, Idaho News 6 reported on the shooting that claimed Tiger's life and injured his girlfriend.

According to Jacob Canoy the suspects were interested in Tiger's car, a black Camero, attempting to take his car keys, while successfully stealing his phone, wallet and I.D.

Jacob Canoy said, “They took his stuff, and if I remember they let them go they were leaving, and tiger was chasing after them I don't know if it was chase but trying to get a license plate number off of them and that's when they opened fire.”

Jacob says one of the suspects was Tiger's friend from high school even describing him as a "homeboy."

Although Tiger was the one who lost his life, his father is empathetic for everyone involved, even the suspects.

Jacob added, “I don't hate the kid that shot Tiger, it's not the problem. The world we live in is just sick and horrible I'm sure he felt justified for whatever reason. But, it changes nothing, if he goes to prison forever or if he gets the electric chair, it changes nothing doesn't bring Tiger back, it doesn't help him. It's just tragic all the way around.”

Tiger sadly passed away in the hospital on January 20th from a gunshot wound to the head according to the coroner's office.

Jacob tells me that he and Tiger had an argument before the shooting something he is now trying to cope with, but every day he’s trying to keep his head held high.

“I love him even leaving it the way I did or not caring to resolve it faster 'cause I figured I have time, it was a mistake. Everyone should cherish every moment that they have with each other, and I know that's cliche, because everyone says that but it's true cause I regret it.”

To help with funeral costs and celebration of life the family has posted at GoFundMe, for Tiger.

Jacob Canoy is selling boulders to help with costs as well, to reach him you can contact his email at Jcanoy2424@gmail.com

