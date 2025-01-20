Police activity in Meridian related to reported shooting in West Boise

UPDATE (As of 9:15 a.m., Jan. 20): Just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 19, Boise Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of N. Cole Rd. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male adult with a life-threatening injury and an injured female adult. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Based on the gathered evidence, officers identified a potential vehicle involved in the incident and located it at a residence on the 300 block of N. Meridian Road in Meridian. Officers established a perimeter around the home and engaged Meridian’s Special Tactics Group.

Around 1 a.m., three male suspects were safely taken into custody. A subsequent investigation revealed that the suspects and victims had initially met near the 1400 block of N. Cole Rd. in Boise, where a dispute over property ensued.

During the altercation, police say that the suspects took the victims' phone, wallet, and ID. The victims then followed the suspects a short distance in their vehicle, leading to a second confrontation where the victims were shot at while still in their vehicle.

During the investigation, roads around the original scene on Cole Road, as well as the 300 block of N. Meridian Road were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Among the three suspects, two juveniles were booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, while the adult suspect, Daniel Alaniz Pineda, was booked into the Ada County Jail.

The Meridian Police Department says officers are assisting Boise Police in the area of N. Meridian Rd, and E. King.

Meridian Police are asking commuters to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as traffic may be impacted.

Idaho News 6 is working to learn more information.