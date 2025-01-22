Three teens charged with murder after victim dies following West Boise shooting

BOISE, Idaho — Upgraded charges of first-degree murder have been filed against three teenage suspects, including two juveniles who are being charged as adults, after the 19-year-old victim of Sunday's West Boise shooting died from his injuries.

As we previously reported, police were first called to the area around Cole and Fairview around 10:00 p.m. on January 19 for reporters of a shooting. Boise Police say they discovered a male victim with critical injuries and a female victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

We now know the male victim, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries at the hospital the following day. The suspects now face first-degree murder charges.

Public court records show all three defendants were arraigned in Ada County Court on Tuesday and are being held on $1,000,000 bail.

19-year-old Daniel Alaniz Pineda of Meridian has been charged with 1st-degree murder, two counts of robbery, aggravated battery, and use of a deadly weapon.

Jordan Castillo, 17, was charged with 1st-degree murder and two counts of robbery. Miguel Angel-Martinez, 15, received the same charges as Castillo.

Idaho News 6 typically does not release the names of juvenile suspects, but in this case, all defendants are being charged as adults.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Pineda is currently held at the Ada County Jail, while Castillo and Angel-Martinez are in the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center. Their preliminary hearings are all scheduled for Feb. 4.