Community reacts as West Boise affordable housing proposal put on hold after city hearing

BOISE, Idaho — A West Boise church’s proposal to build an affordable housing complex on a two-acre lot off Cole Road is on hold following a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Rezoning approved, Permit deferred for West Boise church’s housing proposal

The Mountain View Church of the Brethren proposed a co-housing development aimed at providing affordable housing for men facing homelessness, but the city deferred whether or not to recommend the project’s conditional use permit.

While that permit remains undecided, the commission did recommend approval of the project’s R-2 rezoning request for the portion of the church’s property where the development would be built.

Church leaders say interest in the project remains strong.

“I would love the opportunity to live on my own. I’ll do the community service and go to life skills classes. Please let me know when it’s available,” read Steve Neighbors, sharing an email he received from a local man after the city’s decision.

Rae Casey, a church elder, said the commission’s deliberation showed how complex the decision was.

“I was impressed with what the commissioners came out with. I could see how they were struggling with the decisions,” Casey said.

Following the deferral, church leaders say they plan to revisit the project’s details — including who would live at the proposed complex.

Longtime West Boise resident Jonathan Melby said he and other neighbors want the project to be open to more than just single men, as originally proposed.

“Something like King of Glory Lutheran Church in their partnership with LEAP Housing,” Melby said. “That project is based just on income-gating — so maybe men or women, a single parent with a child, or maybe a couple.”

Neighbors have also raised concerns about the number of residents who would be in recovery or considered “high-risk,” suggesting a cap of about a dozen individuals.

While the rezoning recommendation moved forward, Melby said he believes the area should be designated as mixed-use rather than residential.

“Mixed-use can allow residential, commercial, and other types of uses all to come together in one space, and help create a vibrant and walkable center for the heart of our neighborhoods here in West Bench and Winstead Park,” Melby added.

Church leaders say they remain committed to working with both the city and nearby residents as they refine the proposal.

“There’s a lot of people that really want this to happen and probably would be disappointed if it didn’t — me included — because I think there’s a need,” Casey said. “I think we have property here that we’re not doing anything with.”

The church says it plans to use the deferral period to clarify project details before re-presenting the proposal later this year, in hopes the commission will ultimately recommend approval.

