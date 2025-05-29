Castle Hills playground reopens in Boise more than a year after arson fire

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — More than a year after flames destroyed the playground at Castle Hills Park, families in northwest Boise gathered Wednesday to celebrate a long-awaited reopening, complete with new features, inclusive equipment, and the return of children’s laughter.

Last spring, the playground was reduced to charred rubble. Investigators said the fire was intentionally set, and Boise Parks and Recreation called the damage a total loss.

“It’s bigger. It’s got a lot larger play surface area,” said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director. “We also have ADA surfacing here that we did not have before. Now we have some accessible features within the actual playground, which we didn't have with the playground that actually was vandalized and burnt down.”

The redesign prioritized accessibility, Holloway said, with features that children of all abilities can enjoy together.

“So whether they're in a mobility device, there are features within this play facility that allow for everyone to be able to utilize it,” he added.

The new playground has quickly become a hit with neighborhood families, including Angelica Kovach and her daughter, Pippa.

“She was really bummed. I mean, bummed is kind of an understatement. She grew up playing here. When I told her we could come play here today, she was like, ‘okay, let's get in the car,’” Kovach said.

Pippa even voted on the new playground design.

“Just really grateful. Grateful that it was a priority for the park to be re-established,” her mother said.

The excitement was echoed by local kids experiencing the revamped space for the first time.

“I was just like, ‘Oh no, it’s burnt down’ but then when I heard they were doing a rebuild, I was just going to wait a while. And this is a good park,” one child said.

“Not exactly like the last park but kind of better. More stuff to play on, more things to do,” she added.

For kids like Pippa, one new favorite stood out: the merry-go-round.

“It’s really, really dizzy,” she said, laughing.