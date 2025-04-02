Simplot Family Foundation submits plans for new public park on Bogus Basin Road

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, the Simplot Family Foundation submitted plans for a new public park to be located at the site of J.R. Simplot's former estate. Named "Jack's Park" in honor of the company's founder, the proposed space would consist of 200 acres along North Bogus Basin Road in the area commonly referred to as Simplot Hill. Local passersby will recognize Simplot Hill as the location of the enormous American Flag on the left side of the road as you head up to Bogus Basin.

The City of Boise will now review the proposal.

“For years, families have used the slope for ice blocking and sunset watching," said Scott Simplot. "We want to keep what people already love, and give them just a little bit more.” The proposed plan calls for new edifices, trails, and landscaping. If approved, the park's development would be broken up into phases.

The first phase would include building a picnic area, water features, and a "Tractor Shed museum." Subsequent phases would add a "Hilltop Pavilion," a winding path/staircase, and a play space for kids.

The Simplot Family Foundation will cover the entire cost to develop the park. Design firm Cushing Terrell, which is also planning the redevelopment of the Downtown YMCA in Boise, will be in charge of executing the foundation's vision for the park.