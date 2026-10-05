WEST BOISE, Idaho — Sustainability is big for Boise and now the City has been recognized nationally for its innovative environmental programs.

A delegation from the EPA visited several city-run facilities, aiming to promote Boise's sustainability efforts as a potential model for other communities nationwide.

“A unique program that I have not seen this before myself,” said Emma Pokon, Regional Administrator for EPA Region 10.

Pokon oversees the EPA's federal programs in Idaho along with Oregon, Washington and Alaska. She got a first hand look at Boise's facilities and programs on her tour.

She was particularly impressed by the city's Twenty Mile South Farm, a more than 4,200-acre property where Boise uses biosolids from its water renewal facilities as fertilizer to grow crops.

“I was really surprised to see that there is a municipally run farm. That was a really neat feature of this trip,” Pokon said.

WATCH: Hear from the EPA delegation and the City of Boise team about the city's innovative programs

Boise sustainability programs earn national recognition from the EPA

Revenue generated from crop sales helps offset utility costs for residents while keeping biosolids out of local landfills.

“So other municipalities can look at this as a model and consider how they can take this program and apply it in their own area or modify it for their particular community,” Pokon said.

Pokon also toured Boise's compost facility, food scrap drop-off locations around the city, and visited the Boise Urban Garden School to learn more about local efforts to reduce food waste.

“The city is a partner of the Feed It Onward initiative, which is an EPA initiative to help communities and organizations share their resources and knowledge on how they’re preventing food waste,” said Lisa Knapp, Boise's compost program lead.

Knapp and the public works team were recognized by the EPA for their sustainability efforts in reducing food waste in our community.

“I think that getting this kind of recognition just speaks so highly of all of the people and all of the hard work that’s happening across the City Of Boise,” Knapp said.

The EPA's visit is part of an effort to identify successful environmental programs that can be replicated in other communities throughout the region and across the country.

You can find more stories exploring Boise's public works below

Waste not: How Boise's farm keeps your water bill affordable and waste out of the landfill

High costs stall Boise recycled water project — an inside look at the existing Lander water facility

More Boise residents can now drop off food scraps for composting at two new locations

Boise awarded $1 million grant to use geothermal energy to heat affordable housing in Lusk District

Spring gardeners take advantage of Boise's Community Compost Give-Back program