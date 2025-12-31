Beloved West Boise candy shop closes after 7 years of supporting inclusivity

BOISE, Idaho — A beloved West Boise candy shop officially closed its doors after seven years of giving the community much more than just sweets.

Sweet Zola's Candy Shop held its final day celebration, marking the end of an era for a business that became a cornerstone of inclusion and opportunity in Boise. The shop was known for employing adults with developmental disabilities and providing a platform for local artists.

"I'm freaking out internally because I'm losing my family and I'm losing my shop. And it's really hard," said Cyndy Radovich, owner of Sweet Zola's Candy Shop. “My employees are all so sad, and I'm so sad to lose them.”

Radovich and her family of employees shared laughter, tears, and hugs as they remembered the last seven years at the sweet shop.

"It feels like a failure, but it absolutely is not a failure. We have employed over 70 individuals. We have shown the world that the only disability in life is a bad attitude," Radovich said.

While her mom sees this as a closing chapter, Zola Radovich views it with pride.

"She very much inspired me, and I'm definitely going to try to do something very positive like she did when I'm older," Zola Radovich said.

For one family, Sweet Zola's gave their daughter, Kari, a chance to shine.

"I just like the opportunity she has to do things and to participate in the community and be a typical person for a little bit," said Shari Setter, mother of former employee Kari.

Kari said her experience has given her skills she can take to her next job.

"Doing the cash register, I did way too good," Kari Setter said.

The nationally recognized candy shop wasn't just about sweets; it also gave local artists a spot to show off their talent. Author Megan Silvers had her book on the shelves and said Radovich is a true mentor.

"She's like the best boss, and she's going to help me find a job," Silvers said.

As she helps her 27 employees find new jobs, Radovich said she's also thinking about what comes next for herself.

"I think once I give myself a break and step back, I think I'll come back even stronger, and I'll be able to create an idea that's not candy," Radovich said.

And no matter where the next idea takes her, Zola will be right there with her.

"Honestly, just helping her push through all of the hard moments and being there by her side," Zola Radovich said.

Radovich will be hosting a community event, open to everyone, at Westy's Garden Lanes on January 21st at 1 p.m.