$2M bail remains for Boise chiropractor accused of secretly recording women, children

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise chiropractor accused of secretly recording women and children and possessing child sexual abuse material will remain in jail on $2 million bail after a judge denied his request for a reduction.

Nathaniel Hearon, 32, is currently charged with 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors said they expect to add at least 20 more counts.

Prosecutors said investigators found carefully labeled files on Hearon’s computer containing images or videos of children between 8 and 16 years old.

Child porn suspect denied reduced bail

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They also allege Hearon secretly recorded women and children at his chiropractic business and in public places, including Art in the Park, Target, Costco and the zoo.

Hearon’s defense argued his bail should be reduced to $500,000, pointing to his lack of prior criminal history and arguing he is not a flight risk.

The judge declined to lower the bond, keeping it at $2 million and saying there was no other adequate way to ensure Hearon stays off the internet while the case moves forward.

Hearon’s preliminary hearing has also been postponed.

He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 6. Idaho News 6 will continue following the case.