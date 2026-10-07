Boise man accused of recording women and girls at chiropractic clinic, police say

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise man is accused of secretly recording women and girls, including at a local chiropractic clinic where he worked, according to Boise police.

Nathaniel Hearon, 32, faces 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation that began with a report of alleged video voyeurism, police said.

According to Boise police, investigators identified numerous local victims and determined some of the recordings took place at Hearon's workplace, a chiropractic clinic, as well as at other locations.

The investigation started Sept. 17 after police received a report of someone allegedly recording people without their knowledge. During the investigation, authorities said they found evidence that Hearon possessed child sexual abuse material in addition to recordings involving adult and juvenile females.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Sept. 18 on the child exploitation charges while the investigation continued.

Hearon was arrested Sept. 18 in Davenport, Iowa, where he was traveling at the time, and is awaiting to be returned to Idaho.

Boise police said additional charges are expected as investigators continue reviewing evidence and contacting potential victims.

Anyone with information about the case or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

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