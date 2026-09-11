17-year-old charged with murder in Boise drive-by shooting held on $3M bond

WEST BOISE, Idaho — A 17-year-old accused in the deadly drive-by shooting in West Boise that killed a 22-year-old Caldwell woman will be tried as an adult.

Xavier Fernandez, 17, is now being held on $3 million bond. He's charged with first-degree murder, felony unlawful discharge of a weapon, and felony destruction or concealment of evidence.

Idaho News 6 was the only outlet in the courtroom for Fernandez's arraignment Friday afternoon. During the hearing, lawyers said the victim, Destiney Gonzalez, and another person were on the front porch when the shots were fired from a passing car. Gonzalez could be heard screaming "my arm, my arm" before falling to the ground.

Investigators have not recovered the firearm.

In court on Friday, prosecutors claimed Fernandez is a documented Norteño gang member and had been released from juvenile detention just weeks before the August 30 shooting.

Boise Police previously said evidence indicates the 17-year-old fired a weapon during the Aug. 30 shooting, while 18-year-old Ulisses Macareno drove the vehicle. Macareno was arrested a few days after the deadly incident, and charged with first-degree murder by aiding and abetting.

RELATED | Judge sets $1 million bond for 18-year-old Boise drive-by shooting suspect

The shooting happened at a home in the 3900 block of West Clement Road, where a party was underway. Gonzalez, of Caldwell, was found shot on the front porch and died at the scene. Police previously said they did not believe she was the intended target.

Fernandez is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16.

READ MORE | Boise shooting victim identified as 22-year-old Caldwell woman

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.