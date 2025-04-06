Wonderful weekend with a temperature spike coming later this week

An amazing weekend of weather continues for Idaho as clear skies and warm temperatures remain in effect through Sunday. However, a potential for showers could arrive by Monday.

Before we jump into the extended forecast, let's take a look at the rest of our weekend.

Big blue skies and comfortable conditions will carry us through Saturday and Sunday, so make sure to get out and enjoy the immaculate weather while you can.

The start of the work week will likely bring a chance of showers in southern Idaho, with the Treasure Valley forecasted to see a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout Monday.

Quickly after that, we return to our regularly scheduled programming of mostly clear skies and 60-degree days until Thursday, when temperatures spike— reaching the upper 70s in the valleys. We will keep an eye out to see if any areas break the 80-degree threshold.

Barclay Idsal High water on the Boise River 4/4/25

A quick reminder that even though the air is nice, the water is still extremely cold. Rivers, creeks, and other waterways remain especially cold as the snow pack continues to melt off and flow downstream.

Authorities are recommending that the public avoid the Boise River completely until high water subsides and water temperatures rise. As always, don't swim in the canals either.

Have a great weekend, Idaho!