Boise Fire rescues teen from Boise River after jumping off bridge

BOISE, Idaho — A 16-year-old boy was rescued from the Boise River on Friday evening after he jumped from the red walking bridge near the I-84 inbound connector.

Boise Fire received the call around 6:00 PM and found the boy stuck near a bridge pillar under the Main Street Bridge.

Fire crews launched a river boat and an inflatable rescue boat to bring him to safety.

After being checked by medical personnel, he was released to his parents at the scene.

Responding teams included Battalion 1, Dive 1, Engine 5, Engine 8, Truck 5, EMS 20, Medic 17, and local law enforcement.

Officials warn that despite warmer weather, the river is still high and fast, with dangerous debris in the water.

They urge the public to stay out of the river for safety.