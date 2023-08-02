Widespread storms on deck for Idaho Wednesday

Conditions are overcast today with monsoonal storms on deck!

Wednesday morning a 10-30% chance of rain is expected south of the Magic Valley along the northern Nevada/Utah borders. Around 9AM, a large system will be hovering over the Twin Falls area and stretch eastbound on I-84 towards Idaho Falls. We're expecting heavy rain SE Idaho today with these systems and there is a potential for flash flooding.

By noon, these storms will ramp up march towards central Idaho. We'll see the storms gain strength and cause rain, wind and lightning in areas around Ketchum, Idaho City, and towards Salmon.

It's drier in SW Idaho. One or two storms could develop near the Boise Mountains or pass through the Treasure Valley this afternoon. The strongest potential for this will be around 5-7PM. Wind picks up this afternoon due to this storm activity and we could see dust blowing into the Treasure Valley.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for several counties in SW Idaho including areas of the Magic Valley due to potential fire starts from lightning.

Temperatures continue to cool down through the end of the week with this system. We're looking at the upper 80s Friday and Saturday in the Boise area.