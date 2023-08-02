Fire Officials Say Most of Idaho is Under Very High or Extreme Fire Risk

BOISE, Idaho — A hot and dry summer is the perfect recipe for fires, and currently, nearly all land under Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) protection is in very high to extreme fire danger.

As of August 1, IDL crews have fought 166 fires across the state, with most being human-caused or investigated as possibly human-caused.

"IDL works hard to hold fires to 10 acres or less, and that becomes more challenging with very high and extreme conditions," said IDL's Fire Management Bureau Chief Josh Harvey.

Due to the statewide fire risk, officials are asking the public to be cautious. Even a spark in these conditions could result in a fire that puts Idaho communities at risk, and a bill for the damages of a human-caused fire may be sent to anyone responsible.

As conditions change, fire officials determine what restrictions to place on certain areas in the state to reduce the risk of wildfires. The IDL's fire restriction finder webpage has the most up-to-date information on these guidelines.