When will the total Solar Eclipse appear in Idaho?

Monday, April 8th is the day so many have been eagerly awaiting. The highly anticipated total solar eclipse will sweep across the united states spanning from Texas to Maine. Millions of people along this narrow path will witness the moon momentarily blocking out the sun.

Idaho News 6

It is the first total solar eclipse in the U.S since 2017, and it won't happen again until 2044. Unlike the annular eclipse in 2023, this eclipse will offer 100% coverage of the sun, casting a brief moment of darkness.

Idaho News 6

In Idaho, the eclipse will bring about 35%-45% totality, with southeast Idaho experiencing the most coverage. Beginning around 11:30am and concluding by 1:30pm. The peak of the eclipse will be at approximately 12:30pm.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

Although patchy fog is expected for the Treasure Valley Monday morning. It is expected to clear up just in time for the eclipse viewing. With temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, be sure to pack a light jacket.

Remember, never look directly into the sun without proper eye protection. Click here for detailed information on protecting your eyes during the eclipse.