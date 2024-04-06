How to protect your eyes from Monday's Solar Eclipse

Boise will experience a partial eclipse on April 8th from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

If you plan on taking a look at the sky, make sure you protect your eyes. The lenses in solar eclipse glasses are much darker than regular sunglasses.

Make sure your glasses have I.S.O. on the side, meaning they've been certified by the International Organization for Standardization.

We’re not on the path of totality, but you’ll still be able to partially see Monday's partial solar eclipse, and if you plan to look up on Monday, remember you need to protect your eyes.

On Monday Idahoans will see a partial solar eclipse while the moon will temporarily block about one-third of the sun.

Former Boise Astronomical Society President Irwin Horowitz, says, “Eclipses happen roughly every six months. Sometimes they’re total eclipses, sometimes they’re partial eclipses, but they can happen anywhere in the world.”

Horowitz says Monday's eclipse starts roughly at 11:30 A.M., around 12:30 is when the most coverage will take place, and an hour later, the moon will move away from the sun.

“I think the key is just don't look at the sun unless you’re protected because there are those risks there, and as hard as that, maybe, you know, it's kind of cool when you have this opportunity,” said Dr. Dorian Rammell.

If you want to see the eclipse for yourself, it's important to protect your eyes. Dr. Dorian Rammell is an optometrist at the Eye Associates. He says if you look at Monday's partial eclipse without the proper glasses, you can cause damage to your eye.

He says, “The main condition we worry about is called solar retinopathy,” he continues “The macula is where we get our good 20/20 vision from and so literally that layer of the eye can be destroyed from the sun.”

When you purchase eclipse glasses, you want to see if it has I.S.O. on the side which means they've been certified by the International Organization for Standardization. The lenses in solar eclipse glasses are much darker than regular sunglasses.

BSU is one of a few places hosting local events for eclipse viewing, but if you want the best view your backyard could be your best bet.