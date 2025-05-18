Wet weekend to douse the valley, but warmer and drier conditions are forecasted

Saturday arrived with showers, cooler weather, and even windy conditions for some in the Treasure Valley. And while Sunday won't be much of an improvement, the forecast for the work week is warm and sunny.

You will have to bear through the poor conditions at least through the end of day on Sunday, as the cool weather and breezy conditions continue to affect Idaho. Luckily, skies will turn in our favor with warmer conditions and nice skies to kick off the work week.

Temperatures quickly get back to the 70s by mid-week, and Valley floors like the Treasure and Magic Valley could see 80s move in closer to the weekend. Trends are showing a consistent climb in temperatures for the Global Forecasting System (GFS), so hopefully, next weekend will be much better than this one.

Even though the showers are here, we will return to better conditions soon. Next weekend is looking nice!