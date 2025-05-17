Watch Now
Freedom Isn't Free: Nampa celebrates 58th running of Parade America despite rainy weather

It rained substantially during Parade America in Nampa as the city held this parade for the 58th year. This year's theme was Freedom isn't Free.
NAMPA, Idaho — It rained substantially during Parade America in Nampa as the city celebrated the parade's 58th year. This year's theme was 'Freedom Isn't Free.'

"Freedom isn’t free, and what a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our military and those who fought on behalf of us so we get to live in a free country," said Mayor Debbie Kling. "I love it."

F-15 jets from Mountain Home Air Force Base

The parade included a military flyover with two F-15 jets from Mountain Home Air Force Base as well as numerous floats celebrating the military and veterans.

The rain did cause some challenges as the marching bands weren't able to participate. I also didn't see the mounted horses and the parade seemed to boast fewer classic cars then in previous years, but Nampa residents still showed up ready for the elements.

People were prepared for the rain

"Will it rain, will it snow— I don’t know, I live in Idaho," said Barbara Fehrer, who enjoyed the parade. "It's amazing, I came out to watch my niece, she is in the Illusion Dance Studios, it rained, but who cares?"

Mayor Kling told me it hasn't rained during Parade America in Nampa for about twenty years, and despite the downpour, the event was a big success for the main sponsor being TDS Fiber. The parade also helped showcase Nampa's All-American character.

People still showed up despite the rain

"I love it that there are people out on a rainy day," said Kling. "I’m so thankful Nampa hosts a parade that celebrates our country and the freedom we have."

