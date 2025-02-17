Wet weather sticks around this week but warmer temperatures lie ahead

After a fairly dry Saturday, Sunday saw more wet weather move into the Treasure Valley and that trend is expected to continue through next week. But could a shift to warmer temperatures lie ahead?

On Monday, significant precipitation will impact the area with a dry period giving us a break on Tuesday. On Wednesday, things will start back up with a high chance of a rain-snow mix moving into the valley and even more snow in the mountains.

Thursday originally had more precipitation in the forecast, but it looks like the skies will dry out and lead to a potential warm-up for Idaho. The change won't be drastic as we will consistently be in the 40's but 50-degree weather is expected for the Magic Valley. The Treasure Valley should see temps rise into the upper 40s.

This past Tuesday and Wednesday, we experienced some of the coldest temperatures of 2025 and now we might see some of the warmest temperatures of the winter just a little over a week later!

More rain-snow mix is on the way so stay dry this week!